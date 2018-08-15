Cat Power Returns! With a Smooth Lana Del Rey Collab

Let Cat Power’s new single “Woman” soothe your spirit: The singer-songwriter has returned with a Lana Del Rey collab. It’s been six years since Chan Marshall’s last album, Sun, but “Woman” retains her bluesy, smokey sound and uses Rey’s voice to back it up. In a video directed by Greg Hunt, the camera spins around Cat Power’s band as the sun sets. “I’m a woman of my word,” Marshall declares, “Now haven’t you heard / My word’s the only thing I’ve ever needed.” Cat Power’s next album Wanderer is out October 5.

