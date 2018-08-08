CBS Folds Les Moonves and Charlie Rose Investigations Together

Photo: Getty Images

CBS announced Tuesday that it would fold the results of its investigation into the sexual-harassment allegations against Charlie Rose into its investigation into the allegations against chairman Les Moonves. According to CBS News’ own report, the investigation into Charlie Rose, which was conducted by the firm Proskauer Rose and expected to end this August, won’t release findings until a later date, which hasn’t been set. The two other firms conducting investigations at CBS are Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton. They are supposed to report to the CBS board with their findings. As Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker piece on Les Moonves targeted both Moonves and an alleged culture of harassment at the company, CBS claims that the firms are looking into the company at all levels. 60 Minutes chief Jeff Fager, who was also accused of promoting a culture of harassment at CBS News, has extended his summer vacation and CBS has not said when he will return.