Charmed’s Original Power of Three All Have Problems With the Reboot

The Charmed Ones have officially spoken, and to quote a wise man named Gil Faizon, they’re not charmed I’m sure. Alyssa Milano has become the latest Halliwell sister to voice annoyance with the CW’s upcoming reboot of Charmed, saying how she was surprised the show didn’t bother contacting any of the original stars for creative input. “I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning,” Milano told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty have been much less diplomatic with the reboot — in fact, it may rival warlocks and demons in the hatred department for them. “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,” Combs previously wrote, likening the reboot to “capitalizing” on the original show’s work. “I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.” Doherty, in a similar sentiment, thought the reboot was “a bit offensive” to their legacy.