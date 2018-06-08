The Charmed Reboot Hired an Actual Witch for Its Writers Room

Photo: The CW Network

The CW’s Charmed reboot hasn’t won over the show’s original cast, but at least it’s got magic working in its favor. During a Television Critics Association panel on Monday, executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole, and Amy Rardin revealed that Charmed has an actual practitioner of witchcraft in its writers room: Marcos Luevanos, a writer and producer for the reboot, belongs to a real-life coven and was hired after a One Day at a Time staffer recommended him. “Our writers have been amazing,” O’Toole said. “They’re sending us spells they found, they’re watching exorcism and witchcraft movies.”

During the panel, the Charmed team also acknowledged original cast member Holly Marie Combs’s vocal opposition to the reboot. “We’re a little disappointed by the Combs comments because the script is incredible,” said Madeleine Mantock, who plays Macy Vaughn in the reboot, “but she’s allowed to feel however she wants to about about it.”

Although Snyder Urman said they haven’t reached out to the original Charmed cast, O’Toole told Vulture they haven’t ruled out the possibility of cameos. “We’re all fans of the original show,” she said.