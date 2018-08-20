Chris Pine Gets His Own Braveheart in Netflix’s Outlaw King Trailer

Chris Pine’s new Netflix movie Outlaw King is a medieval drama based on the true story of Robert the Bruce, who rallies outlaws into a local militia to free Scotland from England’s control. Just like Braveheart? Sure, but maybe The Revenant is a better comparison: Everything looks really cold, it’s a movie about revenge, and everyone involved needs a haircut. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) co-star. See Outlaw King in select theaters and on Netflix November 9, and respect Chris Pine’s ability to remind you that he’s the Best Chris™ on the same day another Chris dropped a GQ cover!