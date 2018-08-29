Chase Finlay. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In the wake of the departure of ballet master Peter Martins over claims of sexual abuse, New York City Ballet has said that three male principals will not return this season after the ballet received a letter claiming “inappropriate communications made via personal text and email.” The New York Times reports that one dancer, Chase Finlay, has resigned from the ballet, while the City Ballet suspended two others — Amar Ramasar (currently seen on Broadway in Carousel) and Zachary Catazaro — without pay until 2019. According to Charles W. Scharf, chairman of the City Ballet’s board, the allegations against the three principals did not come from someone in the company and were “personal in nature.” The City Ballet investigated and “determined that each man had violated the norms of conduct that New York City Ballet expects from its employees.”