Conan Lays a Very Clever Trap for President Trump

It has been firmly established that Donald Trump is probably one of the easiest presidents in history to fool with pranks. So it’s not an entirely wild notion to think that maybe, just maybe, you could confuse and entrap the president using the logo of his favorite show. Such was Conan O’Brien’s plan during his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of Conan. O’Brien has producers flash the Fox & Friends logo across the screen, in an attempt to get the president to call in, and sure enough, it works. Well, kinda. Honestly, what ensues couldn’t have been that far away from the real thing, considering the show’s Trump seems mostly concerned with the Big Bang Theory ending and employs a very involved boob metaphor.

