Conan O’Brien Is Beefing With the Country of Japan

Move over Hollywood, Conan O’Brien has some real beef to settle, and he won’t rest until his demands are met. The late night host recently caught wind of the popular Japanese manga character known as Detective Conan, whom O’Brien considers an obvious ripoff because of the character being described as a “man trapped in a child’s body.” Japan’s own city of Conantown, a town that actually changed its name to honor the character, actually responded to the host’s outrage by offering to pay him for his likeness in exchange for a visit. But Conan’s taste for global fame has already grown out of control, and with the power having gone to his head, he’s issued a list of wild demands including having the most popular laundromat in town named for him, too. That’s right, the most popular one.

Related