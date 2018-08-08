Max Joseph Exits MTV’s Catfish to the Delight of Facebook Scammers Everywhere

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Max Joseph, co-host to Nev Schulman on MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, has announced his plans to leave the show. In announcement posted to Twitter, Joseph, the director of 2015’s Zac Efron DJ drama We Are Your Friends, said he is leaving the long-running reality series to pursue his filmmaking ventures. “Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to leave Catfish... pic.twitter.com/w21HFsfiz9 — Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) August 8, 2018

Joseph tweeted that his last episode will air Wednesday, August 22. While he wrote that the series is “still going strong,” the current season of Catfish was temporarily suspended in May due to the network’s investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct made on social media against his co-host Schulman. MTV eventually resumed Catfish production in June, concluding, “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.” In a Twitter farewell statement, Schulman wrote of Joseph, “As sad as I am that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart.”