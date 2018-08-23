Photo: FX Networks.

What better excuse to get the whole gang back together again than the end of the world? According to Variety, Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, the stars of the first season of American Horror Story, will return for the show’s latest edition. While it’s exciting to hear the leads of American Horror Story: Murder House are returning for the latest chapter of Ryan Murphy’s anthology, let’s be honest: their characters (provided they are, in fact, returning as Dr. Ben and Vivien Harmon) don’t exactly have a choice in the matter. If you’ll recall, and don’t mind AHS spoilers, the Harmons ended their season around the Christmas tree … as ghosts, having all died in that home over the course of the season and are now trapped inside for eternity. Hey, there’s a reason everyone called it Murder House. It was all that murder.

According to reports, American Horror Story: Apocalypse takes the show back to that blighted home in Los Angeles, this time with the witches from American Horror Story: Coven in tow. At the crux of the crossover is Michael Langdon, the baby birthed by Britton’s Murder House character, fathered by ghostly rapist and killer Tate Langdon. The last time we saw Michael, now fully grown and played by American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor Cody Fern, he had just murdered his caregiver while only a toddler. So you probably won’t be too surprised to find out he is the Antichrist himself. Don’t worry. There are approximate 100,000 surprises left up Ryan Murphy’s sleeve. AHS: Apocalypse begins on September 12.