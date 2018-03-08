Crazy Rich Asians Author Kevin Kwan Now Has Amazon-Series Money

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Crazy Rich Asians doesn’t open in theaters until August 15, but if you’re already thirsting for more rich, powerful, and beautiful Asian elites, then Amazon Studios is here for you. Deadline reports that the company has placed an order for a new series from Crazy Rich author Kevin Kwan, and it’s described as “a globe-hopping drama set amongst Hong Kong’s most influential and powerful family and the business empire they control.” (The author referenced the project in a recent profile with Vulture, but did not elaborate on it at the time.) Kwan is co-creating and co-writing the untitled script-to-series program alongside David Sangalli. Please let this show also be dripping in diamonds.