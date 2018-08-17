It’s Not Crazy At All How Crazy Rich Asians Won the Box Office This Weekend

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

You don’t have to be rich, to be my gi—ahem, sorry, you don’t have to be rich to see Crazy Rich Asians in theaters, even if tickets in certain cities are reaching upwards of $18 at this point. (Ugh.) Still, we must celebrate this very good news! The numbers have been crunched and the rom-com, directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted from the original novel by Kevin Kwan, has officially won the American box office this weekend. Per stats from Deadline, Crazy Rich Asians netted a cool three-day total of $25.2 million, narrowly beating out Jason Statham’s spooky shark movie The Meg, which brought in $19.8 in the same period. In third place with a not-great $13.9 million is Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller Mile 22, a film with franchise aspirations despite abysmal ratings and a box office under-performance. As Deadline notes, Crazy Rich Asians is the first major studio film since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club to feature a predominately Asian cast, making its feat all the more remarkable. We’ll take the trilogy, please!