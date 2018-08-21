Danny Boyle Quits James Bond Movie Over Differences, Creative Differences

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Danny Boyle is no longer attached to direct the next James Bond movie. In a tweet from the franchise’s verified account, producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and star Daniel Craig said Boyle decided to pull out of the project due to “creative differences.” (Was it something to do with all those chirpings about Henry Golding’s Bond appeal, or those pesky Idris Elba rumors?) Boyle signed onto the Bond movie this spring, and was set to direct a script written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who wrote the previous Craig-starring Bond movies Casino Royale (long live Eva Green as Vesper Lynd!), Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre. Bond 25 was set to begin shooting in December for a November 2019 release. With Boyle out, might we suggest about 100 capable alternatives?