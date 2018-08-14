Danny McBride typically sticks to dark, often violent comedies (Vice Principals, Eastbound & Down, Alien: Covenant), so it’s nice to see him mix it up with a period piece… that is also a dark, violent comedy. Set way back in 2009, the first Arizona trailer stars Rosemarie DeWitt as a single mother-of-one living in Arizona and working as a real estate agent during the subprime mortgage crisis. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Danny McBride’s frosted-tipped homeowner has decided someone should pay for the depreciating value of his home (and, presumably, the ruining of his life in general), so he kidnaps DeWitt’s realtor character and murders her boss. Basically, if the investors featured in The Big Short had dreamed up a Purge-type scenario, this would be it. Costarring Luke Wilson, David Alan Grier, and It’s Always Sunny’s Kaitlin Olson, Arizona drops August 24 in theaters and on VOD simultaneously.