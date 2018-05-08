Demi Lovato Speaks Out Following Her Drug Overdose: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

More than a week after suffering a life-threatening drug overdose in Los Angeles, Demi Lovato has released a personal statement to thank her fans, family, team, and medical personnel for supporting her through this difficult period in her life. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.” A month prior to her overdose, Lovato released a surprise new song, “Sober,” in which she admitted she was no longer sober from drugs and alcohol after six years.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she continued in her statement. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.” According to many reports, Lovato has entered a rehab facility following her release from the hospital. She previously suffered “complications” during her hospital stay — including extreme nausea and a high fever.