The Next TV Revival Will Be [Pulls Name From Fancy Hat] Designing Women

Photo: Fotos International/Getty Images

The devil went down to Georgia to pluck the ripest revival from the small-screen graveyard. Designing Women, a very enjoyable sitcom that aired on CBS between 1986 and 1993, is currently in the process of getting revived with the help of series creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. THR reports that the series, which revolved around a group of spirited women and a man working at an interior-design firm in Atlanta, is being shopped to various networks that aren’t solely CBS. We should note that as Designing Women is currently being designated as a “revival” and not a “reboot,” it’s more likely than not that the show’s surviving original stars will be involved in some capacity. For instance, one of the show’s stars, Annie Potts, recently told EW how she would “love” a revival to happen. “I don’t know when I’d find the time for it,” Potts said, “but I think that they could use a show like Designing Women — feisty smart women that didn’t take any B.S. from anybody.” We could do worse, frankly!