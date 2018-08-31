Did Thom Yorke Just Tease His Suspiria Score?

The upcoming remake of Suspiria, from director Luca Guadagnino, will have the first-ever film score done by Thom Yorke. An artist of few words, the Radiohead front man posted a 22-second clip of piano music to Twitter today. Yorke gave no context for the clip, but the visual is an abstract one of a dancer.

Suspiria is set in a dance academy, and the movie’s ads have shown Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) and her cast mates dancing. Is the new music’s visual a sign that Yorke is giving us a tease of his coming score? While Suspiria’s trailers have leaned on more overtly ominous music that harkens back to the sounds of 1970s horror soundtracks, his new track sounds gentler, and more plainly beautiful. Keep an eye on Yorke’s feed for more in advance of Suspiria’s November 2 release.