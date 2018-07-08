Can You Guess the Exorbitant Price of Tessa Thompson’s Thor: Ragnarok Wig?

Photo: Pete Lee / Annapurna Pictures

In a new interview with the HuffPost, Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley shared a stunning piece of trivia about how filming his movie bit into the production budget for Thor: Ragnarok. Tessa Thompson, who starred as Detroit in Sorry and Valkyrie in Thor, spent her weekends jetting to reshoots for the Marvel project while she was working in Oakland with Riley. But, as you may recall, Detroit and Valkyrie have extremely different hair, and the short sherbet curls Thompson rocked for Sorry were not going to be easily converted to long, raven tresses every single weekend. Disney, knowing that the humiliation of a bad reshoots wig is far worse than any monetary amount, apparently proceeded (according to Riley) to spend the price of a decent used car on a correct hairpiece for Thompson, which then led to this wonderful exchange between Riley and Ragnarok directory Taika Waititi:

In order to do the movies concurrently, writer-director Boots Riley said, Disney had to make Thompson a wig that cost ― wait for it ― $10,000. The Marvel parent company was apparently none too happy about the situation, even if that sum is tiny in light of “Ragnarok’s” reported $180 million budget. Riley later apologized to “Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, who insisted he was cool with it. “He was like, ‘It’s not my money!’” Riley said.

What a blessed exchange.