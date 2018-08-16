Disney Absolutely and Totally Refuses to Reinstate James Gunn

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Look, Disney has made up their minds, okay? Variety is reporting that the studio has held firm on its original decision to fire the Guardians of the Galaxy director from the third installment in the franchise. The director was fired after old Tweets resurfaced that joked about pedophilia, the decade-old tweets were brought to light by a campaign apparently led by alt-right activists. Since his ouster, fans and cast members have been extremely vocal in pressuring the studio to reinstate him. The reaction led to a meeting between Gunn and studio chairman Alan Horn, where Variety says Horn was merely looking to “clear the air” as a professional courtesy. However, the studio will not be bringing Gunn back, and Marvel president Kevin Feige is said to stand by this decision.