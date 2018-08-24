Drunk Concert Fan Jumps Stage and Runs After Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

The final moments of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia became all too literal when a belligerent fan decided to rush the stage in an attempt to get closer to the Carters. Per multiple fan videos posted on social media Saturday evening, a pretty scary scene unfolded when an unidentified man, upon the duo finishing their final song, “Apeshit,” managed to get on stage and follow Bey and Jay. When the surrounding dancers and security team realized what was going on, a scene bordering on pandemonium quickly ensued as the man got apprehended. “At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation,” the tour team said in a statement to CNN. “We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

A post shared by OTR TOUR II @beyonce (@otrtourvids) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

The couple’s second Atlanta show will be going on as planned on Sunday.