Eminem Just Released a Surprise Album Called Kamikaze

Eminem just drastically changed the tone of your Friday morning by pulling off a surprise album release. The Detroit rapper dropped Kamikaze on Thursday night shortly after teasing a song he has on the new Venom soundtrack. Produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, the album includes ‘Venom’ along with ten other songs that feature Royce Da 5’9”, Joyner Lucas, and Jessie Reyez. It also announces, in the song ‘Stepping Stone’, that “D12 is over.” There are even two voicemail skits featuring Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, just like the good old days. And honestly in 2018 the most controversial thing about this album might be the suggestion that people still use voicemail. Listen to the album below.