Maniac Trailer: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill vs. Some ‘Multi-Reality Brain Magic Shit’

Cary Joji Fukunaga has conjured some so-called “multi-reality brain magic shit” in this first full trailer for his Netflix series Maniac. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill (with Justin Theroux, and a special appearance by Justin Theroux in glasses), the Superbad alums play strangers enduring an odd drug trial for a miracle pill that can “solve” the mind. (Sally Field, however, seems skeptical.) This full trailer finds Stone and Hill in various dreams (or fantasies? Or delusions?), but always serving some pretty killer looks. Stream Maniac September 21.

