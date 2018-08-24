Watson, Emma. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Part of Greta Gerwig’s singular vision for her adaptation of Little Women is apparently that it would star a famous young actress named Emma, and as Emma Stone is no longer available for the movie, Emma Watson is stepping into her part. That’s according to Variety, which says that Stone was “unable to join the project for unknown circumstances,” and with production slated to start next month, Watson has replaced her. The latest report claims that roles are still being worked out, though Stone was originally reported to be playing Meg (the movie’s casting has switched around a bit, however; Meryl Streep, for instance, is playing Aunt March, not Marmee as first reported). The other actors in negotiations for roles are Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet. Watson must be thrilled to work with them and not a guy in a giant CGI suit.