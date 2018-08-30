Emmy Rossum Announces She’s Leaving Shameless

Rossum. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The eldest Gallagher is flying the coop: Emmy Rossum has announced her exit from Shameless after seven years on the show. Rossum has starred as the oldest Gallagher sister and pseudo matriarch Fiona, alongside William H. Macy, for nine seasons. In a lengthy Facebook post, Rossum reflected on joining the TV family that’s become Showtime’s highest-rated series. “See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real,” she writes. “The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special.”

During her time on the series, Rossum also famously fought for equal pay and won. Shameless returns for its ninth season, to air in two parts, starting September 9. It has not yet been renewed for a tenth season, though Rossum hints that it will. (Vulture has reached out to Showtime for comment.) She writes, “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”