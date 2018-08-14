Star Trek: Discovery Casts Ethan Peck As Spock, Increases Prosthetic Budget

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

You could have a Star Trek without Spock, but why would you? CBS announced today that Ethan Peck has been cast as the iconic half-Vulcan, half-human for its All Access series, Star Trek: Discovery. Spock will once again be the Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, but this time around he will also be presented as the foster brother of Michael Burnham, the show’s lead character, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. And based on a tweet posted by Peck today, he has the blessing of Leonard Nimoy’s family to take on the role.