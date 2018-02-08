Evangeline Lilly Says She Was ‘Cornered’ Into Partial Nude Scene on Lost

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly has been open in the past about her negative experiences filming Lost, but has now made a new revelation about being mistreated on set. Appearing on the Lost fan podcast The Lost Boys, hosted by Jack Shepherd and Jacob Stolworthy, Lilly recalls more than one instance of being forced to do partial nudity on the show. “In season three, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt I had no choice in the matter,” she says. “I was mortified and I was trembling, and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go and do a very formidable, very strong scene immediately thereafter.”

She claims she was then pressured into doing nudity again the following season. “In season four, another scene came up where Kate was undressing, and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control, and I failed to control it again,” she says. “And so, I then said, ‘That’s it. No more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’” Lilly now says that, as a rule, she passes on scripts that involve her doing nudity because “I don’t trust that I can be comfortable and safe.” Lilly has previously accused a “misogynistic” stunt coordinator on the show of intentionally causing her injury during filming.