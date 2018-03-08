A Facts of Life Reboot Is Coming From …. Leonardo DiCaprio And Jessica Biel?

Photo: NBC/Getty Images

The Facts of Life ran for more than 200 episodes in its original run, but that might not have been enough for producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel. The two are reportedly in early stages of development on a reboot of the 1980s sitcom. There’s no network attached yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but if a modern-day Facts really does come to life, hopefully Jo will finally be able to live out loud and Blair’s hair game will still be so on point. Also, the news comes only a few days after an ALF revival was reported by Variety, so start placing your bets on which show produced between 1982 and 1992 will get dusted off next.