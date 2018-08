Faith Hill gave the opening performance at Aretha Franklin’s star-studded funeral Friday afternoon in Detroit. The country singer gave a rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” at the Greater Grace Temple service. Hill wore a great gown, a beautiful gown to the six-hour-long ceremony, which also featured performances from Ariana Grande (“Natural Woman,” which she previously performed on the Tonight Show), the Clark Sisters, the Williams Brothers, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

