Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

The Sandlot, the favorite movie for sleepovers and summer camps, might get a prequel, sure to thrill all the grown-ups who loved the movie and can now foist it on their young children. According to Variety, Fox is developing a prequel to the 1993 movie about baseball, giant dogs, and Erector sets, with original director and writer David Mickey Evans working on a script with Austin Reynolds. The plot is being kept under wraps, so assume it will be a very boring documentary about how water erodes boulders into the small particles we call sand, and what, exactly, is a “lot.”