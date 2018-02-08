Fox’s Need for a Singing Competition Show Has Led to The Masked Singer

Photo: MBC

NBC has The Voice, ABC rebooted American Idol, and now Fox is making a show where famous people sing while wearing elaborate masks. The network announced today that it’s ordered The Masked Singer, based on a format that originated in South Korea and was remade in TV markets across Asia. In the show, which will debut in January 2019, celebrities compete against each other while wearing costumes and masks, while a panel of judges try to guess their identity. Each week, one singer gets eliminated and has to reveal their identity as someone famous enough so that you’ll maybe recognize them but not so famous that they’d never do this show. In this case, Nick Cannon will host, while the panel will include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. A group of people you definitely associate with each other!

(To be clear, the guy behind the mask in this video is Ryan Reynolds.)