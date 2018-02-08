Here’s Your First Look at Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s Amazon Comedy Forever

Last year, Amazon ordered a comedy series starring Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, and today the streaming network dropped the first trailer. Titled Forever, the half-hour series is co-created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, with Armisen and Rudolph serving as executive producers. Plot details have been mostly kept under wraps, but here’s what we know so far: Rudolph and Armisen play a married couple named June and Oscar, who live a “comfortable but very predictable wedded life” until they “suddenly they find themselves in a completely unexpected situation” after a ski trip. It all looks and sounds very ominous, but with these two involved, what could possibly go wrong? The show is slated to debut on Amazon September 14.