Gal Gadot Might Be Going Old Hollywood to Star in Showtime’s Hedy Lamarr Series

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gal Gadot is in negotiations to star as Hedy Lamarr in a Showtime series dedicated to the Hollywood icon’s life and career, according to a Variety report. Showtime CEO David Nevins wouldn’t comment on the rumored series during a Q&A session at the Television Critics Association on Monday, but The Affair creator and showrunner Sarah Treem is reportedly lined up to write and executive produce the show, which would focus on the Austrian-born Lamarr, who not only starred in numerous classic movies (Samson and Delilah, Boom Town) but was also a noted inventor. A lot of actresses can get top billing on a marquee, but how many can also pioneer innovations in radio that help Allied forces in the war effort? It’s a small club!