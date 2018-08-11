Girls Writer Murray Miller Won’t Be Charged Following Sexual Assault Allegation

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Last fall, Girls writer and producer Murray Miller was accused by actress Aurora Perrineau of allegedly sexually assaulting her in 2012 when she was 17, an incident which she reported to Los Angeles County police in November. Miller himself “categorically and vehemently” denied the claim at the time. Now, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge Miller with a crime, saying in a statement, “based on the evidence presented, which included victim, suspect, and witness statements, there are inconsistencies which cannot be overcome.” More over, they also indicated that the three-year statute of limitations under which he could be prosecuted has expired.

After news of Perrineau’s police report became public last fall, Miller’s Girls bosses Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner leapt to his defense. They said in a joint statement, “Sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.” They both immediately leapt back, apologizing for weighing in on the veracity of his accuser’s claims. “We regret this decision with every fiber of our being,” they said of issuing the statement. Miller’s lawyers also initially claimed Perrineau had “sought substantial monetary damages” from Miller, then retracted their claim entirely, calling it “incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding.”