Hasan Minhaj Says Good-bye to The Daily Show

Hasan Minhaj heads to Netflix in October to host his own weekly talk show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, but first, he had to make his final appearance as a Daily Show correspondent. During last night’s episode, Noah welcomed Minhaj to the desk one last time to say good-bye (“Apparently the Muslim ban is way more far-reaching than we realized”), then let Minhaj close out his Daily Show correspondent run by sharing some of his thoughts on one of the most important issues of 2018: MoviePass. “We need to combine MoviePass and Obamacare!” he said. “Young people get movies, old sick people get health care. We’ll call it MovieCare or ObamaPass — I don’t know, we’re working on the title.” Alongside Noah, Minhaj was originally hired as a correspondent on the show back in 2014 when Jon Stewart still hosted, and in the fall he’ll join Noah, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, and Michelle Wolf on the growing list of former Daily Show stars to land their own late-night-style talk show.

