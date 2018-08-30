Watch the First Teaser for HBO’s My Brilliant Friend Adaptation

Bring on My Brilliant Friend: HBO has released the first teaser for its Elena Ferrante adaptation, due in November. Directed by Saverio Costanzo, the eight-episode series follows the friendship of Elena Greco and Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. The girls meet as primary-school students in 1950, and the teaser shows them running around their Italian neighborhood and causing a ruckus. Child actors Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti were chosen for the lead roles out of the almost 9,000 children who auditioned. The HBO show maintains the books’ Neapolitan dialect, and adds English subtitles.

