HBO Will Bring You More Angsty Kathryn Hahn With a Series Order of Mrs. Fletcher

It seems that HBO also likes comedies where Kathryn Hahn stumbles through the chaotic and terrifying realm of human sexuality. The network has ordered the Hahn-starring adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s novel Mrs. Fletcher to series. Perrotta’s first novel since The Leftovers (which also became an HBO series), Mrs. Fletcher tracks the fumbling sexual awakening of both the titular character (Hahn) and her son (Owen Teague), who she’s sending off to college. Nicole Holofcener directed the show’s pilot, while Perrotta wrote the script. He executive-produces the series with Sarah Condon, Jessi Klein, and Holofcener. Jen Richards and Casey Wilson fill out the cast of the series, which means Casey Wilson will be on TV again soon — thank God.