HBO Renews Random Acts of Flyness for a Second Season

Random Acts of Flyness. Photo: HBO

More Random Acts of Flyness is in the works at HBO. The network announced today that it’s handed out a season-two renewal to the late-night series, which debuted its first season earlier this month. Created by artist and filmmaker Terence Nance, the half-hour show was given a six-episode series order back in January and currently airs on HBO Friday nights at midnight. “We couldn’t be happier with the response to Random Acts of Flyness — it’s struck such a powerful chord with our viewers,” HBO exec Nina Rosenstein said on the news. “We’re thrilled to bring Terence and his team back for a second season of this provocative, remarkable series.” Check out our review of season one right here.