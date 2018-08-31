Lady Gaga Shares Her Side of the Bradley Cooper Makeup-Wipe Tale

Photo: Twitter/THR

Auteur director Bradley Cooper wasn’t playing around during Lady Gaga’s screen test for A Star Is Born. When Cooper showed up to her house to record, he — famously — arrived makeup wipe in hand to remove her “artifice,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times recently. Were you curious about this story, or perhaps eager to know more about what it’s like to have Bradley Cooper clean your skin? You are in luck! During the Star Is Born press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga recounted the story again, giving us one minute and 27 seconds of this very unique story: “I remember very, very well,” she began. “I walked down the stairs from my house before we filmed the screen test for A Star Is Born, and he had a makeup wipe in his hand. He put his hand on my face, and he went like this this and there was makeup. We had put just a little bit, and he said, I want no makeup on your face.”

.@LadyGaga on #AStarIsBorn director, Bradley Cooper: "I always wanted to be an actress, and there can be 100 people in the room and 99 don't believe in you. You just need one to believe in you, and that was him." https://t.co/LhBz2oQcyU pic.twitter.com/FMVFD2Fs5i — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 31, 2018

Is A Star Is Born the greatest movie ever made? This is certainly the greatest press tour anecdote ever press tour anecdoted.