Before Henry Golding got his first acting role as the male lead in Crazy Rich Asians, he was voted “Sexual Healer” in his high school yearbook (because he liked to sing Marvin Gaye, you guys, calm down.) Then, he worked in a hair salon, working his way up from shampooer to barber, until he finally decided to become a TV show host. Enter Lisa Kim from the accounting department, who mentioned to director Jon M. Chu that she thought Golding was the perfect fit for the lead in his film Crazy Rich Asians. So, thank you Lisa Kim. The world owes you a debt of gratitude. Okay, now watch the clip because all of this sounds way better in his accent.