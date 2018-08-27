His Dad Wrote a Porno and Now It’ll Be a TV Show

Photo: Steve Zak Photography/WireImage

James Cooper’s dad is a retired builder from Northern Ireland, and that’s where the normality ends. Cooper discovered his dad’s garden shed hobby was writing erotic fiction under the pen name Rocky Flinstone, and in 2015 he began a podcast called My Dad Wrote a Porno where he and his friends Jamie Morton and Alice Levine read excerpts of his work with commentary. The works are described as being similar to 50 Shades of Grey, except they follow a heroine named Belinda Blumenthal through a series of sexual adventures known as the Belinda Blinked saga.

The podcast has taken off and welcomed guests like Elijah Wood, Martin Sheen, and Daisy Ridley. And now Deadline is reporting that Cooper spoke of a US television project in the works during the Edinburgh International Television Festival. “We’re doing something for TV in the U.S.,” the creator announced, and while he didn’t share further details, he said both musical and animated versions had been considered. So, if you think trying to explain that your favorite podcast is about someone else’s dad’s erotic stories, just wait until you’re trying to explain that it’s also your favorite cartoon.