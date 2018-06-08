Homeland’s 8th Season Is Officially, Definitely the Last One

Photo: JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

The writing has been on the wall for months now, with star Claire Danes and showrunner Alex Gansa both saying season eight of Homeland would be the end of the line for them, but today Showtime made it official. At the annual Television Critics Association media event, Showtime CEO David Nevins said, “I do not want to hear the word cancelation. Alex Gansa will bring the show to its proper conclusion.” And the network’s president of programming, Gary Levin, added, “We have to say that that show is not limping into the sunset. Last season was one of its best seasons ever. They have found a way to reinvent it every year and find a way to anticipate world events in a way that’s almost eerie.” The eighth and final season will premiere in 2019.