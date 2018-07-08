House of Cards’ Final Season Will Arrive Just in Time for the Midterm Elections

Call it collusion or call it fate: House of Cards’ sixth and final season officially has a release date set for November 2, which yes, is just days ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. The final season has, as you may have heard, axed Kevin Spacey in favor of Madame President Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. Wright personally “led the charge” to give HOC a proper send-off, according to co-star Patricia Clarkson, after Spacey was fired from the show following multiple sexual-misconduct allegations. The final season will introduce new characters played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, and has been shortened to eight episodes. We love a one-term corrupt president!