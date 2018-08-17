Frankly, How Dare This Shark Ruin Mariah Carey’s Yacht Vacation

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 17, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

What’s your problem, lil’ shark? What do you mean you’re minding your own business, swimming in your natural habitat, and just checking out the grandiose yacht that’s blocking your way to get your afternoon squid and mollusk rations? Don’t you know that’s Mariah Carey! She doesn’t want you here! Swim along to 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney and send our regards to Nemo for all we care! “Okay, this is not okay. I know it’s a shark, and I’m not going to be scared,” Carey narrated on Instagram. “But I’m scared. I’m upset!” Vacation status: Ruined. At least her wetsuits are still fabulous.