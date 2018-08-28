Pete Davidson Proposed to Ariana Grande in a Super-Chill, Non-Corny Way

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

How did Pete Davidson propose to Ariana Grande? “I didn’t want to do something corny,” he told Variety in a new cover story. Instead of doing something big and How He Asked-y, the Saturday Night Live star kept it simple: “We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope,” he said. “I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the fuck is this thing doing around?’” he jokes. Davidson is mum on the movie they were watching, but come on: Who are the biggest Harry Potter fans you know? Wingardium love-iosa!