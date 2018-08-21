Hulu Wants to Revive Veronica Mars, Because TV Never Dies

Good news, Marshmellows? Photo: Warner Bros.

Everything on TV must be revived, even that which was already sort of revived. According to EW, Hulu is in talks with Warner Bros. TV to revive Veronica Mars with creator Rob Thomas and star Kristen Bell, even after the 2014 crowdfunded movie. There’s precious little information out there about what Hulu’s version of the series about the now-grown-up teen sleuth would be like, other than that it would be shot around Bell’s commitments to NBC’s The Good Place, as she’s said before. Mostly we’d really like for Veronica Mars to be able to move on, just a tiny bit, from all the drama that happened in high school. Then again, name a person who has ever been able to do that.