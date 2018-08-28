Human ASMR Video Janet Jackson Makes an ASMR Video Just for You

It’s 2018, so nary a day goes by that isn’t heavy like a first day period. If you desperately need to relax, Janet Jackson’s mellow whisper is here to help, and you don’t even have to experience the tingling of an autonomous sensory meridian response to enjoy it. The “Made For Now” singer recently made an ASMR video for Fader that’s so soft and soothing, it makes the rest of the internet’s ASMR videos sound like Pennywise sneaking up behind you to whisper a dirty joke. Never before have you considered Daddy Yankee’s beautiful soul, but now, it’s the only way you’re going to get to sleep from now on.

Related