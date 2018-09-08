This Comic Is Like Sliding Doors, Except Terrifying

Photo: Image Comics / Christian Ward

Ice Cream Man is easily one of the most unsettling comics on stands today. The Image Comics series, written by W. Maxwell Prince with art from Martín Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran, debuted earlier this year and has become a critical darling. It’s a sequence of issue-long vignettes about people who, in one way or another, end up interacting with a sinister ice-cream man and experience chaos and dismay as a result. In the first issue alone, a town is ravaged by a human-eating were-thing and a cold-blooded murderer who kills with a poisonous spider. The sixth issue, on stands this upcoming Wednesday, has a special twist: It’s silent. It’s also a bit of a riff on the ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow classic Sliding Doors, insofar as it simultaneously follows multiple possible paths for its young protagonist after he receives some ice cream. Not all of them are pleasant. Below, we have an excerpt of the issue’s first 13 pages. You’ll never look at your double-scoop the same way again.

Photo: Image Comics / Martín Morazzo; Chris O’Halloran; and Good Old Neon

