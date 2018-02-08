Today, on what would’ve been James Baldwin’s 94th birthday, Barry Jenkins has released the first trailer for his Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk. Based on the Baldwin novel of the same name, the movie follows young lovers Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (Kiki Layne) in 1970s Harlem. Their engagement is interrupted by a false rape accusation by a racist cop that lands Fonny in jail. Pregnant and afraid, Tish tries to exonerate Fonny before their baby arrives. Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Diego Luna, and Pedro Pascal co-star. See it in select theaters November 30.

