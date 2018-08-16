If You’re a White, Ivy League–Educated Man, Ben Stiller Has Just the Book for You

Author Gary Shteyngart’s book trailers are always delightful star-studded oddball affairs, with appearances by Rashida Jones, Jonathan Franzen, James Franco, Paul Giamatti, you name it. To get you sufficiently amped for his latest novel Lake Success, Shteyngart enlisted Ben Stiller to help you make as much money as possible, provided the “you” reading this sentence is a white, Ivy League–educated man.

Of course, the Random House blurb for Lake Success describes a novel about a “narcissistic, hilariously self-deluded, and divorced from the real world” hedge-fund manager who flees New York in the midst of an SEC investigation, abandoning his wife, a “driven first-generation American” with her own demons, and their autistic son. But hey, no one ever said making money was easy! So dust off your lacrosse stick and submit to the capitalist endeavor. Lake Success hits shelves September 4.