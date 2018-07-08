Photo: Getty Images

It’s not every day that a living legend just gives away an opportunity to be in her presence, but there will be one day next month where it’s possible. Janet Jackson has been announced as the headliner of this year’s Global Citizen Festival held in New York City’s Central Park, along with the Weeknd, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and a special guest performance from John Legend. And it’s completely free; tickets can be earned by completing global goal initiatives. Most recently, Janet gave a career-spanning headlining performance at New York’s Panorama Festival, where the Weeknd was also scheduled to headline before getting rained out, so consider this a second chance. This will also mark Cardi’s first performance since giving birth last month. She recently opted out of joining Bruno Mars on tour this fall, saying she wouldn’t be ready in time, but she’ll now have to meet another close deadline: Global Citizen, hosted once again by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, goes down September 29.